November 2, 2021
Two Small Earthquakes Recorded in Lake County

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded two small earthquakes in Lake County last week.

Reports indicated a tremor, registering 1.8 on the scale, occurred Monday night around 10:00 southeast of Ridgely.

The earthquake was centered on east Chandlers Mill Road at a depth of almost five miles.

Last Tuesday afternoon around 2:00, a 1.5 registered tremor was recorded northwest of Ridgely on Guess Road.

This earthquake was recorded at a depth of five-and-a- half miles.

Charles Choate

