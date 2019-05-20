Two Weakley County men have indicted on separate drug charges by the Weakley County Grand Jury.

53-year-old Melvin Lee Donnell, of Gleason, was arrested after selling to an informant working with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department last September.

Donnell is charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine.

44-year-old Carl Allen Turnbow, of Greenfield, was arrested after selling hydrocodone and marijuana to an informant working with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department in January.

Turnbow is charged with Sale of a Controlled Substance and Casual Exchange.

Both Donnell and Turnbow are being held in the Weakley County Jail.