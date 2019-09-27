Two men from West Tennessee were indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Memphis on child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 36-year-old John Sanderson, of Dyersburg, was arrested August 29th in Dyer County for producing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Sanderson faces 15-30 years in custody if convicted of production, and up to 20 years if convicted for possession.

The grand jury also returned an indictment against 40-year-old Matthew Berry, of Bells, for receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to facts presented at a detention hearing September 20th in federal court in Jackson, Berry used peer-to-peer software to view images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Berry was a Crockett County employee at the time.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are investigating this case.