Two West Tennessee properties are nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.

Sitka School in Gibson County and Stanton School in Haywood County are among eight nominations the Tennessee State Review Board will examine when it meets January 29th.

Other nominations include Mound Bottom in Cheatham County; Crescent School in Greene County; Englewood Water Tower in McMinn County; Gladys “MaDear” Bennett House in Shelby County; the Webb Hotel in Warren County; and the Hincheyville Historic District in Williamson County.

Nominations found to meet the Register’s criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places in the Department of the Interior.