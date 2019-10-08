The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise and cash with a stolen identity.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the two women are using the stolen identity of a Weakley County woman and obtaining several thousand dollars’ worth of cash and items.

McGowan says two photos of the women were made in Little Rock and Hot Springs, Arkansas.

The two photos have been shared on our Facebook page.

Captain McGowan is asking the public to help share the photos so that the women may be identified.