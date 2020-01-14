The TWRA will complete stocking winter trout in several Northwest Tennessee waters Wednesday.

As part of its 2109-20 winter trout program, TWRA officials are releasing some 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.

The second phase of stocking will take place Wednesday at the pond at Martin Recreation Complex, as well as the Reelfoot Packing pond in Union City, and the ponds at Paris City Park and McKenzie City Park.

The trout-stocking program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.

The rainbow trout average about 10-inches in length with a daily creel limit at seven and no size limit.

Fishermen are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to their fishing license.