U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant was in Union City Thursday to meet with law enforcement agencies and mayors from Dyer, Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties.

U.S. Attorney Dunavant tells Thunderbolt Radio News that in the meeting, he discussed the types of cases his office is looking for and ways to help law enforcement agencies identify cases in their local jurisdiction that are suitable for federal prosecution.

Dunavant also visited Martin to tour the new Martin Police Department Public Safety building where he was impressed with the department’s state-of-the-art evidence room and praised the City of Martin for its investment in public safety.