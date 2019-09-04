College recruiters gave Union City High School juniors and seniors their best pitch Tuesday afternoon.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says nearly two dozen representatives from colleges across Tennessee and a couple from Mississippi set up shop in the UCHS Commons area and distributed information on their respective schools for 11th- and 12th-graders in the annual College Day.

In addition, two branches of the military were represented as were two groups from vocational rehab and another from TSAC (Tennessee Student Assistance Cooperation) — making 28 organizations in all involved.

The event was open to all juniors and seniors at Union City High School and orchestrated by guidance counselor Susan Searcy.

UCHS will host a Career and Job Fair Day November 13 for those interested in entering the workforce immediately upon graduation, according to Mrs. Searcy.

Hutchens says a second Career and Job Fair Day could be planned for the spring.