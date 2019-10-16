A Union City Middle School teacher is partnering with the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville to detail in-depth Frontier Days in Tennessee in the early 1700s.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says teacher David Houston has enlisted the museum’s help in teaching his fifth-graders Tennessee history.

Via internet digital presentation, museum educators/coordinators from the TSM have presented artifacts and replicas of many items used during that period to UCMS students.

The long-distance learning program – entitled Mystery Artifacts – has been especially popular with the students as they’ve learned of many necessities used by Tennessee settlers to both survive and thrive during the video class sessions.

Museum educators have led 20- to 30-minute programs with each class and followed up each session with a question-and-answer format before concluding the class with a discussion.

“It’s been something different for the students, rather than the usual classroom lecture and notes, and I believe they’ve really enjoyed learning about Frontier Days in Tennessee,” Houston said. “We’ve had good interaction with the museum educators, and our class participation has been excellent.

“We’ve been studying early Tennessee history for several weeks now, including how Tennessee was settled. The students have learned about several important figures in state history like John Sevier, James Robertson, John Donelson and several others.

“And I believe this program has really helped some of those things during that time period come to life.”