The undefeated Greenfield Lady Jackets remain the No. 1 team in the state in this week’s AP Basketball Prep Polls.

The (19-0) Lady Jackets are the top team in girls Division I Class 1A, with Huntingdon (15-4) in seventh, and Gibson County (13-7) in eighth.

In boys Class 1A, Booker T. Washington (15-3) is the new No. 1 team, with the McKenzie Rebels (17-1) dropping two spots to No. 3.

In girls Division I Class 2A, Macon County (18-1) is the No. 1 team, with the Westview Lady Chargers (17-3) in fifth, Dyersburg (14-3) in eighth, and Covington (16-4) in ninth.

Boys Class 2A has Jackson South Side (19-0) as the top team, with Covington (17-3) in eighth.

Bradley Central (15-3) is the No. 1 girls team and Cleveland (19-0) is the top boys team in Division 1 Class 3A.