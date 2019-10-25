Unemployment rates in nearly every Tennessee county, including distressed counties, declined last month.

Ninety counties experienced lower unemployment in September, while the rate remained the same in one county, and increased in four counties.

Several of Tennessee’s distressed counties saw significant improvement in unemployment compared to their August statistics. Rates dropped in 12 of the state’s 15 distressed counties.

In Weakley County, the September unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, down seven-tenths from the August rate. Obion County’s jobless rate for September was and even four percent, down four-tenths from August.

Henry County saw a slight drop in unemployment last month, from 3.8 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September. Carroll County’s unemployment dipped three-tenths of a percent from 4.6 to 4.3.

In Gibson County, the jobless rate was 4.1 last month, down two-tenths from August. Lake County also saw a slight decrease in its unemployment, dropping from 4.9 to 4.8 percent last month.

In Tennessee, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent in September, down a tenth of a percent when compared to August.