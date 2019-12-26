Unemployment dropped in more than one-third of Tennessee’s 95 counties last month, with rates decreasing in 38 counties, remaining the same in 24 counties, and increasing in 33 counties during the month.

New data shows there are 91 counties across the state with rates less than 5 percent and only four counties with rates greater than 5 percent.

In Weakley County, unemployment increased a tenth of a percent last month, from 3.2 percent in October to 3.3 percent in November.

Obion County’s jobless rate dropped a tenth of a percent last month, from 3.9 to an even four percent.

Henry County also saw an unemployment increase of a tenth of a percent in November, from 3.6 in October to 3.7 percent last month.

Meanwhile, Lake County’s unemployment rate stayed the same at 4.6 percent.

Williamson County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2 percent with Clay County the highest at 5.9 percent.