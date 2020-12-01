The Christmas spirit will be in high gear in Union City on Thursday night, with the annual parade to be held on First Street.

The parade will begin at the Reelfoot Shopping Center at 7:00, with line-up and registration starting at 5:30.

Main Street-Union City Director Lauren Tanner said she is encouraging all who attend the parade, to be safe and respectful of others.

Ms. Tanner said some requests are also being issued to those who will participate in the Christmas event.

First place honors for the “Best Float” will receive $300, with second place and third place prizes being paid.

The “Best Antique Car” and “Best Decorated Vehicle” will also be awarded $100 each.

Participants are also reminded that no candy will be thrown during this years parade.