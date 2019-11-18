The Union City Golden Tornadoes’ season came to an end on Friday in a 34-6 loss to Fairley in Memphis.

After only dressing 23 players, Union City had two more injuries during the game – which proved costly.

The Golden Tornadoes made it to the Second Round of the Playoffs for the ninth consecutive year, and finish this season (7-5).

Fairley’s offense came alive with big play after big play, with four of its five touchdowns coming from more than 50 yards out.

After wrapping up his 12th season coaching Union City, and 26th season overall, Head Coach Darren Bowling told Union City Communications Director Mike Hutchins, “I’m not sure I could be any more proud of them. This group came such a long way.”

This Friday, Fairley will make the trip to Trenton to play Peabody in the Quarterfinals, while Union City will take some time off before beginning preparations for next season.