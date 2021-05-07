Union City girls tennis team moves on to Regional Local Sports Steve James May 6, 2021 0 The Union City girls tennis team is moving on to the Regional 7 Individual Girls Tournament. Left to right, Annie Grace Wade and Shelby Bondurant are District 14 Doubles Champions, Mimi Jenkins and Molly Kizer District 14 Doubles Runner Up, and Gracyn Callicott District 14 Girls Singles Champion. All five will move on to the Regional Individual event in Jackson May 17th and 18th. All five, along with Erin Gill, will also move on and play Halls for the Regional Team Championship next Thursday, May 13th for the right to host the TSSAA Sectionals Match Thursday, May 20th. Team members of the Union City girls tennis team. Left to right. Mimi Jenkins, Molly Kizer, Madison Adams, Gracyn Callicott, Erin Gill, Shelby Bondurant, and Annie Grace Wade.