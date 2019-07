An Obion County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Gleason.

25-year-old Jodeci Moses, of Union City, was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 by Gleason Police Officer Ben Burnett, and a small amount of marijuana and a red pill, later determined to be Ecstasy, were found in the vehicle.

Moses is charged with Speeding, Possession of Schedule One Drug, and Simple Possession of Marijuana and was released from the Weakley County Jail.