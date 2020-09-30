A Union City man has been sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison on methamphetamine charges.

Tennessee U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant said 37 year old Ryan Decker was sentenced to 210 months for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court information, in 2018, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Maywood Drive in Martin.

At the scene, officers recovered a small quantity of methamphetamine, along with four firearms.

As a result of an investigation, Decker was later arrested on August 1st of 2018, when he delivered two ounces of methamphetamine to an agreed upon investigation.

Decker admitted his role as part of a drug organization involving six other individuals, with all issued charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.