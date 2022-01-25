Union City Police Locate Stolen Vehicle

Union City police located a stolen vehicle on South Taylor Street.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to the tennis courts, where they located an unattended Hyundai Sonata with damage to the drivers side tire.

Police also located one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana in the vehicle.

A check of the VIN number revealed the owners address of South Home Street.

When contacting the owner, police reports said the individual was unaware of the vehicles location or the marijuana found inside.

The car was towed from the scene.