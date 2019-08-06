A Union City teenager is facing charges after admitting to using a Gleason man’s debit card information to buy shoes online.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon tells Thunderbolt Radio News the 17-year-old female took photos of the man’s debit card information while working the drive thru at a Union City fast food restaurant.

Chief Eddlemon says the juvenile admitted to officers she used the information to buy shoes online totaling $233.

The teenager is being charged through Weakley County for Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.