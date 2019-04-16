A Union City woman is facing charges in Weakley County after allegedly stealing items and vandalizing a home and vehicles on Oakland Street in Martin.

The victim told officers that last Thursday, he came home to find the back exterior door glass busted out and a leather motorcycle vest, couch, and ottoman had been cut with a sharp object.

The victim also noticed that someone had keyed the driver’s side rear quarter panel of his Lincoln Navigator.

A Smith and Wesson 40-caliber firearm was also missing from an upstairs bedroom.

Later that morning, 32-year-old Kyndal Leigh Cardwell, of Union City, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, and Theft of Property.

The total property damage was estimated at $1,290 dollars.

Cardwell was released from the Weakley County Jail and is set to appear this week in General Sessions Court.