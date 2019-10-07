Four people received injuries Friday night in a two-vehicle accident involving a Martin Fire Department fire truck.

Chief Jamie Summers says the accident happened around 7:30 as a Martin Fire Department fire truck was heading east on University Street while responding to an unrelated fire call.

Summers says during that response, the fire truck became involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of University Street and Skyhawk Parkway with a 2015 Honda Accord.

Chief Summers says four people were transported from the scene to various medical facilities, but all have since been released from the hospital.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident and will release a crash report later this week.