School officials say the gas-like odor that prompted school officials to clear the south wing of Westview High School Monday morning originated from a large outside unit.

Weakley County Schools Safe Schools Coordinator Lorna Benson says students were relocated to the cafeteria from the south wing after the odor was detected.

Workers from the City of Martin, Martin Fire Department, and Weakley County Schools maintenance department determined the fumes were brought into the building by a large unit outside the south end of the building and that the unit has been shut down.

Benson says school officials were given the all-clear around noon and students and teachers resumed their normal Monday routine, with only one class period affected.