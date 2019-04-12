A special hearing for a Gleason man accused of rape of a child has been moved to later this month.

The hearing was originally set for Monday, but is now scheduled for April 23rd in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

59-year-old Clarence Allen Grantham was arrested and charged last month with rape of a child following a series of forensic interviews and a medical examination by a doctor from the Weakley-Obion County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Grantham is also charged with indecent exposure after several 10-year-old girls told authorities Grantham had shown them pornography.

During a search of his home, Grantham told investigators he had deleted nude images of the girls from his phone, but that the young girls had taken the photos themselves.

Grantham is currently being held in the Weakley County Jail.