An investigation by the Dresden Police Department concludes that the person visiting a local business while believed to have still been under COVID-19 quarantine was actually not still under the quarantine order and was not posing a threat to the public.

According to Mayor Jeff Washburn, police are now conducting an investigation into a case where an individual is contacting and going to local businesses and then claiming to be a positive COVID-19 case.

The individual is a Weakley County resident and is not the one person known to be a confirmed case for Weakley County that was subject to the previously referred to investigation which cleared the person of unlawful conduct.