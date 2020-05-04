Less than 300 customers are still without power after crews worked through the night to restore power to nearly 9,000 Weakley County Municipal Electric System customers after storms knocked down trees and power lines.

Andi Harrington with WCMES says that as of 2:00 Monday afternoon, there were 269 customers still without electricity.

WCMES crews have been working since 3:00 Sunday afternoon just after the powerful storm moved through.

Harrington says 15 breakers were down causing the widespread outage.

She says crews will continue to work to restore electricity to those still affected by the outage.