The suspect in a shooting last Wednesday night in McKenzie is being held in the Weakley County Jail, while two others from Martin also face charges related to the incident.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 18-year-old Malcolm Lee, Jr., of McKenzie, was captured by U.S. Marshals Friday following a traffic stop in McEwen, Tennessee.

Lee is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder after 18-year-old Canon Magourik, also of McKenzie, was shot seven times at a residence on Union Church Road. Magourik is still being treated at a Nashville hospital.

McGowan says the two other people charged in the case are 20-year-old Mary Beth Lyles and 22-year-old Katie N. Smith, both of Martin.

Lyles is charged with Filing a False Report after allegedly lying to U.S. Marshals and making a phone call warning Lee.

Meanwhile, Smith is charged with Accessory after the Fact for obtaining the vehicle in which Lee was captured. She was also in the vehicle with Lee when he was caught.

McGowan says more people could be charged as the investigation continues.