The latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health show 784 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus and three deaths.

Davidson County is reporting 188 cases, with Shelby County’s case count continuing to swiftly rise to 117.

There are 20 cases in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Carroll County – 3

Chester County – 1

Dyer County – 2

Fayette County – 3

Gibson County – 2

Hardin County – 1

Madison County – 2

Tipton County – 6

The Department of Health is also reporting 53 have been hospitalized with the virus.