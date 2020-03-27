The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting that as of Friday afternoon, six people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus with 1,203 positive cases.

Health officials say 103 individuals with the virus have been hospitalized across the state.

Davidson County is reporting 216 cases with Shelby County reporting 201.

The latest reports shows West Tennessee with 27 cases outside of Shelby County.

Locally, Benton County has two, Carroll County has four, Dyer County reports three cases, Gibson County has two, and Weakley County has one.

There are currently no cases reported in Henry, Lake, and Obion Counties.