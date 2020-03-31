Tennessee has topped 2,000 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,239 cases Tuesday with 175 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.

The department reports 121 persons have recovered from the virus.

Shelby County continues to see the highest case count in the state with 428 cases being reported. Davidson County is reporting 391.

Sumner County is reporting 194 cases after dozens at a nursing home in Gallatin were infected.

Locally, Gibson County has six cases, Carroll County has five, Dyer County is reporting three, with Henry, Obion, and Weakley Counties reporting one case each.

Over 27,000 tests have been administered in Tennessee, with over 25,000 testing negative for the virus.