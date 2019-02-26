U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, along with representatives from the FBI and TBI, will make an announcement Wednesday regarding a 20-year-old murder case in Hardeman County.

The case involves the 1998 shooting death of Michael Bell, who was a clerk at a convenience store on Highway 125 South between Middleton, Tennessee and Walnut, Mississippi.

In 2017, investigators announced that their investigation indicated robbery didn’t appear to be the motive of the shooting, but that Bell was the target of a coordinated murder.

Wednesday’s announcement will be held at 11:00 at the Hardeman County Justice Complex.