The U.S. Department of Agriculture announce Wednesday an investment of nearly $500,000 for a distance learning program for Dyer, Lake, and Weakley Counties.

The USDA is providing funding through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program.

The Dyer County Board of Education is receiving a $497,252 grant to implement a Distance Learning program that will expand educational offerings in three rural school districts in Dyer, Lake and Weakley counties.

This project involves sixteen schools in 10 communities and will serve 6,519 students and 422 teachers.

Nationwide, the USDA is investing $42.5 million in 133 distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states and two U.S. territories.