UT Martin recently received official notice of a positive accreditation mid-term review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Back in 2015, UT Martin experienced difficulties with the accreditation process after being put on probation for issues related to the documentation of program assessment strategies.

Now, UTM Director of University Relations Bud Grimes says the campus has placed a focus of assessment in all areas.

University accreditation is re-evaluated every 10 years, and the fifth-year report is a mid-cycle progress report designed to catch problem areas in the early stages.

Grimes adds that UTM was also cleared of all concerns found in the previous 10-year review.

Of the 22 standards addressed in this report, SACSCOC asked for additional information in two areas, both of which had incomplete information at the time the report was submitted and no other problem areas were identified.