The UT Martin Skyhawks football team fell to the Florida Gators 45-0 in Gainesville on Saturday night.

The Skyhawks now fall to (1-1) on the year after gaining 194 yards of total offense along with 8 first downs. This was the first meeting between the two schools, but the Skyhawks now fall to (0-10) against teams from the SEC.

Quarterback John Bachus II (BACK-us) got his second start of his career, completing 12-19 passing for 101 yards. Bachas also led the team in rushing, including his 48-yard run in the 3rd.

After the game, UTM Head Coach Jason Simpson told Thunderbolt Radio how proud of his players he is after that tough game.

No. 11 Florida remained unbeaten on the season by tallying 543 yards of total offense with 231 rushing and 312 yards passing.

UTM will return to action this Saturday on the road at Southern Illinois. Kickoff from Saluki Stadium is set for 6:00 Saturday, with airtime beginning at 5:30 on WCMT.