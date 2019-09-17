The UT Martin Skyhawks Football team fell to Southern Illinois 28-14 in Carbondale, Illinois, on Saturday.

UTM started the game strong, scoring on the first two opening drives, but couldn’t find any more points – allowing 28 unanswered from the Salukis.

Redshirt-freshman quarterback John Bachus III completed 18-of-28 passing for 212 yards and one pick. The Skyhawks tallied 276 yards of total offense, but gave up 363 yards from Southern Illinois.

Skyhawks Head Coach Jason Simpson says that the Skyhawks are their own worst enemy, and will have to correct some problems heading into UTM’s BYE week.

The Skyhawks will be in action next Saturday, September 28th, when UTM hosts Murray State for family weekend. Kickoff is set for 6:00.