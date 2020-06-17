The UT Martin Office of Undergraduate Admissions is hosting the Future Skyhawk Roadshow June 29th through July 14th traveling to 16 cities across Tennessee.

Representatives from admissions, housing, financial aid and student success will be present to help students during the event.

The dates and locations for the Future Skyhawk Roadshow are as follows:

June 29: Jackson from 8 – 10 a.m., at the Madison County UT Extension Office; Ripley from noon – 2 p.m., at the UT Martin Ripley Center; and Somerville from 4 – 6 p.m., at the UT Martin Somerville Center.

June 30: Arlington/Bartlett from 8:30 – 11 a.m., at the Love Worth Finding Ministries; and Midtown/Whitehaven from 2 – 4:30 p.m., at the City University Schools.

July 1: Selmer from 8 – 10 a.m., at the UT Martin McNairy County/Selmer Center; Parsons from noon – 2 p.m., at the UT Martin Parsons Center; and Lawrence County from 4 – 6 p.m., at the E.O. Coffman Middle School.

July 6: Gibson County from 8 – 10 a.m., at Gibson County High School; Paris from noon – 2 p.m., at the Paris Civic Center; and Clarksville from 4 – 6 p.m., at the F&M Bank.

July 7: Union City from 9 – 11 a.m., at the Obion County Public Library; and Martin from 1 – 3 p.m., at the UT Martin Boling University Center.

July 13: Chattanooga from 2 – 4 p.m., at the Council Fire Clubhouse.

July 14: Knoxville from 8 – 10 a.m., at the UT Federal Credit Union; and Murfreesboro from 4 – 6 p.m., at the Rutherford County UT Extension Office.

The Future Skyhawk Roadshow is free, and all students interested in attending must register for an appointment at utm.edu/roadshow.

Students attending the roadshow for enrollment assistance still need to participate in a virtual Summer Orientation and Registration session.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all UT Martin representatives will wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. All participants are encouraged to wear masks for the safety of themselves and UT Martin employees.