The Summer Orientation and Registration (SOAR) and Transer Orientation at UT Martin are being postponed as a precautionary measure related to COVID-19

The first SOAR dates, originally planned for May 18 and 20, are rescheduled for June 22 and 24.

SOAR, previously seven sessions, is being consolidated into five sessions on the following dates: June 22 and 24, July 10 and 28 and Aug. 7. The SOAR sessions originally scheduled for June 5 and 19 have also been combined with the July 10 SOAR.

Transfer Orientation will be June 23 and July 16.

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is communicating any changes to upcoming UTM students as updates are available through email, text and virtual appointments with admissions counselors.

While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Martin currently, UT Martin is conducting all courses online and has canceled all prospective student tours through April.

Admissions is planning alternative SOAR sessions in case conditions warrant beyond the selected SOAR dates.

For more information, contact admissions at 731-881-7020.