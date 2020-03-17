Next month’s 52nd installment of the UT Martin Spring College Rodeo has been canceled.

The annual spring rodeo was scheduled for April 16-18, but after the CDC recommended that all large events and mass gatherings of 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks, the event was canceled.

Gold Buckle Seating, the online ticketing service used to manage the ticket sales, will be emailing all ticket buyers and providing detailed information about refunds.

Those who do not want a refund on this year’s tickets will have their money deposited as a donation to the rodeo program.