The UT Martin Rodeo teams both finished first in the fall semester finale at Murray State over the weekend by claiming season-high point totals.

The men’s team earned its third first-place finish of the year, securing the win with 975 points – 445 points over second-place Missouri Valley College.

The women’s team earned 335 points to win by 95 points over second-placed Missouri Valley College.

UT Martin will now have a break in competition for three months before returning for the spring slate at East Mississippi Community College on February 27th. The UT Martin Spring College Rodeo will take place in April.