UT Martin and the Skyhawk Athletic Department announced the addition of a new, alternate logo Thursday aimed to enhance the Skyhawks branding package that has represented the university since 1995.

The new mark will not replace the existing primary Skyhawk mark but rather supplement the existing logo package.

The new logo offers an alternate mark to the traditional Skyhawk head with a more dynamic and powerful side profile.

UTM Athletics Director Kurt McGuffin said, “The Skyhawk is unique throughout collegiate athletics. With dozens of bird and hawk mascots nationwide, we boast the only Skyhawk in Division I and are proud to continue that tradition of excellence. Our goal with the new logo was to retain the original look and characteristics of the Skyhawk while giving it a sleeker, modern feel. There are exciting things happening within Skyhawk athletics and UT Martin as a whole. We hope the new alternate logo is symbolic of the progress we intend to make.”

The Skyhawk logo and Captain Skyhawk caricature were created in 1995 by Dye Van Mol & Lawrence, now DVL Seigenthaler, the Nashville office of the global marketing communications firm Finn Partners. The package was updated internally in 2007, and UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver charged a university committee earlier this year to add a new mark.

Chancellor Carver said, “This marks the twenty-fifth year since the Skyhawk name and logo were introduced, and the timing is right to add an alternate mark to the logo family. The Skyhawk logo is easily associated with UT Martin, so I see this as an opportunity to boost enthusiasm for our athletics identity. The design and communication of sports graphics have changed in the decades since the Skyhawk logo was first released, and we are proud to introduce this alternate mark as a way to bring our athletic brand into 2020.”