The UT Martin basketball teams split Saturday’s OVC doubleheader at Austin Peay.

In the first game, the women’s team came out with a 69-61 win over the Govs led by dominating double-doubles from junior forwards Chelsea Perry and Maddie Waldrop. Perry became just the 16th Skyhawk to join the 1,000-point club, scoring 28 to go with her 14 rebounds and five blocks. Waldrop tallied a career-high 22 points with 13 rebounds and 4 steals.

Skyhawks Coach Kevin McMillan says his team got the win, but it wasn’t pretty.

In the nightcap, the men’s team dropped its second OVC matchup in as many games, 82-63 to Austin Peay. The (4-9) Skyhawks got off to a 6-point lead in the first half, but did not score in the second half until the clock reached 9:46 to go in the game.

UT Martin was led by an outstanding effort from Quinten Dove who scored 30 points off of 12-of-13 shooting, to go with his 12 rebounds in 37 minutes on the floor.

Skyhawks Coach Anthony Stewart says he needs the younger players to step up when the numbers are down.

OVC play continues for both teams, as UT Martin will be back at home Thursday against Tennessee Tech. Tipoff for the women’s game is set for 5:30 Thursday night with airtime scheduled for 5:00 on WCMT.