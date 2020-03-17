UT Martin will continue online-only classes for the remainder of the spring semester and alternative commencement ceremonies will be planned in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying, “In an effort to avoid further disruption for our students, faculty and staff, we will move instruction entirely online for the remainder of the spring semester. ”

“In addition, commencement ceremonies will not be held in May. Each campus is looking at alternative commencement options at this time,” Boyd said.

Each UT campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding the impact to its respective campuses.