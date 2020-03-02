For the second time in three weeks and third time overall this season, UT Martin senior Quintin Dove has earned the OVC Player of the Week award.

With Monday’s honor, Dove becomes only the fifth player in school history to win the OVC’s Player of the Week accolade at least three times in a single season. He joins Lester Hudson (2008-09 and 2007-08), Gerald Robinson (2007-08), Jared Newson (2005-06) and Michael Hart (1995-96) on that exclusive list.

Dove averaged 26.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game last week, also adding three blocks, two assists and a steal. He knocked down 18 field goals (including a pair of three-pointers) and was 15-of-21 from the free throw line as the Skyhawks split against SIUE (lost 90-75) and Southeast Missouri (won 87-78).

A 6-8, 210-pound forward, Dove began his week with a record-setting performance against SIUE. He compiled 26 points and a career-high 20 rebounds – marking just the second 20-20 game in UT Martin’s Division I history (since 1992) and the 10th such performance by any OVC player in the last decade. He hauled in 13 offensive rebounds in that contest, which are tied for the most in a single game by any NCAA Division I player this season.

Two days later in his collegiate finale against Southeast Missouri, the Cleveland, Ohio native amassed 27 points despite playing a majority of the game in foul trouble.

Dove ended his senior campaign as the OVC’s scoring leader in league play with 22.3 points per outing, becoming the first Skyhawk to lead the league in that category since Hudson in 2008-09.

The Skyhawks earned a total of eight OVC weekly honors in 2019-20 as Dove won Player of the Week three times and Parker Stewart nabbed Newcomer of the Week accolades on five different occasions.