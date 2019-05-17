Eight different Skyhawk athletic programs are sponsoring camps this summer, ranging from May 28 through September 7 at various locations on the UT Martin campus.

The Skyhawk women’s basketball program will host seven camps, beginning with a middle school team camp and a middle school fundamentals camp for both boys and girls on May 28-31. A one-day tournament for middle school and high school teams will also take place on June 1. That will be followed by a Junior Skyhawks camp held jointly with the UTM men’s basketball program for kindergarten through fifth grade boy and girl participants on June 10-12. High school team camps will follow on June 12-14 and June 19-21. A women’s elite camp for grades 6-12 is also scheduled for August 3.

A pair of UCA high school team cheer camps are also set for this summer. Those dates are scheduled for June 2-5 and July 16-19.

Three camps will be hosted by the UTM men’s basketball program, opening with a middle school team camp on June 6. A high school team camp will follow on June 7-8 before the joint Junior Skyhawks camp with the UTM women’s basketball team for boys and girls age kindergarten through fifth grade on June 10-12.

The Skyhawk softball program will host an exposure camp for ages 12 through a graduating high school senior on June 11-12.

The UTM equestrian program is holding two premier clinics as well as a premier camp for ages 14-18. The premier clinics will be held on June 12-13 and June 24-25 while the premier camp will take place on June 17-20.

Skyhawk baseball will also hold three camps. Youth camps for ages 5-12 will take place on both June 24-27 and July 15-18. A prospect camp for grades 9-12 will follow on September 7.

UTM football will hold a 7-vs.-7 team camp and an individual elite camp for rising ninth through 12th graders on July 20.

The Skyhawk volleyball program is also hosting a trio of camps, the first of which is an all skills camp that will take place on July 26-27 for ages 13-18. Clinics for setters/defensive specialists and hitters for ages 13-18 will follow on July 28.

For a full list and additional details on all of UT Martin’s summer camps, please visit this website: http://www.utm.edu/departments/nondegree/camps/.