As a proactive measure in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, UT Martin will be suspending in-person classes until April 3rd.

Classes are closed Thursday and Friday for faculty to prepare for online and remote classes on Monday.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Residential students are also being asked to leave their rooms by 5:00 Friday. If students aren’t able to return home, they can apply for an exemption to remain on campus.

In-person classes have also been suspended at UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, and the UT Health Science Center in Memphis.