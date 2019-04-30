UT Martin co-cheer coaches Jessi Woody and James Woody have announced the team roster for the upcoming 2019-20 academic year after tryouts this past weekend.

“We’d like to congratulate all of these student-athletes for making the team,” Jessi Woody said. “We are looking forward to having these talented student-athletes on the sidelines and taking the mat for the 2019 UCA College Nationals down in Orlando.”

Earning a roster spot was pictured front row (left to right): Taylor Brown, Gracie Fusting, Gabby Tennyson, Kirsten Jolly and Audri Hill; Second row (left to right): Aliyah Guerard, Alexis Brown, Allie Reda, Julie Allen, Mckenna Pfeffer, Jaya Baine, Katelyn Essary and Annaleigh Armstrong; Third row (left to right): AJ Wright, Michael Arguello, Nathan Ward, Brice Capps, Kyler Shirley, Hagan Payne and Hunter Taylor; Back row (left to right): Shaynee Syler, Taylor-Rea Brundige, Parker Wyatt, Alyssa Kampff, Abbie Niemeyer, Liddie Sutton and Ali Taylor.