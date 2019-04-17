The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program has granted the UT Martin Department of Public Safety full accreditation status.

The announcement came during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police meeting held April 3 in Franklin.

According to a TLEA press release, agencies seeking TLEA accreditation voluntarily submit to a three-year process designed to improve professionalism and effectiveness by implementing 160 law enforcement standards and participating in an on-site assessment.

The standards evaluate an agency’s policies in a variety of areas, including organization, operations and budget management. The program is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety across the state.

In the release, Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police President Randy Evans said, “The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired. We are proud to recognize the hard work of the UTM Department of Public Safety, its staff and community leaders.”

PHOTO: (l-r) Lt. Jerry Garcia, campus officer; Petra McPhearson, vice chancellor for finance and administration; and Scott Robbins, director of the UT Martin Department of Public Safety, are pictured with the department’s certificate of accreditation.