UTM Falls to Montana State

The University of Tennessee at Martin’s football season ended Saturday with a 26-7 loss at No. 8 Montana State in the second round of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Ohio Valley Conference champion Skyhawks conclude the fall with a 10-3 overall record.

The game was scoreless through 17-plus minutes. UT Martin trailed by only three points at halftime and was within six points going into the fourth quarter before the Bobcats pieced together 13 unanswered points in the final 14:05.