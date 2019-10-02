For the second week in a row, the UT Martin golf team notched another victory as the Skyhawk Fall Classic concluded with UTM atop the team standings at Paris Landing State Park.

Facing a five-shot deficit and having to leap two teams in the team standings going into Tuesday’s final round, the Skyhawks carded a 289 (+1) to win the tournament by seven strokes. UT Martin tallied a final score of 871 (+7) to outlast Butler (878) and Murray State (881) down the stretch. The Skyhawks have now either finished as champions or runner-up in all four tournaments so far this season.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Skyhawk junior Nick Wolf was crowned to the all-tournament team. His overall score of 217 (+1) nranked fourth in the 79-man field for his second career top-five collegiate finish.

UT Martin was led by Jacob Uehlein Tuesday, as the freshman out of Tullahoma accounted for a 70 that tied as the best score of the third round. Uehlein dialed up three birdies to finish just one shot shy of his career-low round set last week at the SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational.

Jack Story was the next highest Skyhawk finisher Tuesday, as the senior southpaw tied for a team-high with four birdies on his way to an even-par 72. Mason Chandler knocked in a pair of birdies as part of a 73 while Wolf’s 74 included one birdie and closed out the team scoring.

Overall, Story and Chandler joined Wolf in the tournament top-10. Story took sixth-place honors with a 218 (+2) behind a team-high 11 birdies while Chandler placed ninth with a 219 (+3), finishing in the top-10 for the second time in the 2019-20 campaign.

Tate Chumley, who tied a team-high with four birdies Tuesday and tallied a 75, finished 15th in the individual standings with a 222 (+6). Uehlein’s late charge led him to an 18th-place effort with a cumulative score of 223 (+7).

Playing as individuals Tuesday were UT Martin’s freshman tandem of Luke Smith and Bryson Morrell. Smith sank four birdies on his way to a 76 Tuesday, completing his tournament with an overall tally of 234 (+18). Morrell was responsible for an 87 during the third round to finish his event with a 244 (+28).

The Skyhawks will enjoy a week away from official competition before heading to the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. The tournament will take place on Oct. 14-15 at Greystone Golf Course in Dickson.