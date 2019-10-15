For the third consecutive tournament, the University of Tennessee at Martin golf team emerged victorious while the Skyhawks also produced the individual medalist after a memorable 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate held at Greystone Golf Club.

Holding a three-shot lead going into today’s final round, UT Martin shot a 283 (-5) today to fend off a field that included eight Ohio Valley Conference schools. The Skyhawks made a difference on the back-nine, as the five members of their scoring lineup combined to shoot 7-under par with 10 birdies over that stretch.

UT Martin wrapped up the tournament with an overall score of 844 (-20), defeating host Austin Peay by three strokes. The Skyhawks led the 11-team field in birdies (58), par-4 scoring (3.97, -4) and par-5 scoring (4.60, -24). This marks just the second time since 2008 that UT Martin has won three consecutive tournaments (last occurring in October 2017).

“It was a really fun day,” Skyhawk assistant coach Austin Swafford said. “We knew going into today that the teams who were chasing us were playing well and midway through the round, it was neck and neck. We encouraged the guys all day to trust their yardage and to be patient – take advantage of their opportunities when they could. They followed through on their gameplans – I am so proud of them.”

Completing the championship sweep was UT Martin senior Jack Story, who earned his second medalist victory of the season. The southpaw entered this morning with a one-shot advantage and jotted down a 71 on his scorecard today, making four birdies along the way. He finished with a 207 (-9) behind a commanding effort in par-4 scoring, as he topped the 71-man field with a 3.73 average (-8) in the tournament.

Two more Skyhawks additionally captured top-5 finishes as Nick Wolf and Ross Redmont each finished with final scores of 211 (-5). Wolf tied for the lowest Round 3 score on the team with a 70 today that included three birdies for his third career top-5 effort. Competing as an individual was Redmont, who shot an even-par 72 this morning, tapping in a pair of birdies on the way to his seventh career top-5 performance.

Mason Chandler equaled Wolf for a team-best score of 70 today while also tying for the team lead with four birdies. Jacob Uehlein and Tate Chumley both compiled even-par 72’s with four and three birdies, respectively.

Uehlein generated the best finish of his young career, as the freshman out of Tullahoma, Tenn. placed 14th in the final standings with a 214 (-2). Chandler and Chumley each came away with a 23rd place finish after shooting identical scores of 217 (+1).

UT Martin’s freshman tandem of Bryson Morrell (75) and Luke Smith (78) wrapped up their tournament while playing as individuals, each sinking one birdie apiece. Morrell finished with an overall score of 221 (+5) while Smith posted a 231 (+15).

The Skyhawks will look to ride this wave of momentum into their final tournament of the fall season, as UT Martin travels to Killen, Ala. for the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational hosted by North Alabama on Oct. 21-22.