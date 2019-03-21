UT Martin has changed its requirements for earning a master’s degree.

UTM announced Thursday that students seeking to earn master’s degrees in education or business administration from the UTM will have fewer credit hours to complete beginning with the fall 2019 semester.

Students pursuing a master’s degree in education with a major in teaching and concentrations in initial licensure for either elementary or secondary education will need to complete 36 credit hours instead of the previous 42 hours, and those with concentrations in interdisciplinary education and curriculum and instruction will need to complete 30 hours instead of the previous 37 hours.

Students pursuing a master’s degree in business administration with a general business concentration will need to complete 30 credit hours instead of the previous 38.

These reductions, in combination with a seven-week course structure, will allow graduate-level students to complete their degrees in as few as three semesters or one calendar year.